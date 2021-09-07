wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Big Swole vs. Diamante in a Three Strikes Match
– A new episode of AEW Dark debuts later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. As previously reported, tonight’s show will feature a Three Strikes Match between Big Swole and Diamante.
Under the Three Strikes rules, the first fall must be won by pinning your opponent, the second fall by submission, and the third fall via knockout. Tonight’s show will feature a seven-match lineup Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Three Strikes Match: Big Swole vs. Diamante
* Evil Uno vs. Alan “5” Angels
* The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Stu Grayson) vs. Travis Titan & RSP
* Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty
* Lance Archer vs. Jason Hotch
* The Bunny vs. Laynie Luck
* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. Shawn Dean & Robert Anthony
