– AEW Dark returns for a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. AEW has announced a nine-match lineup for tonight’s card. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show:

* Dante Casanova vs. Angelico

* The Work Horsemen vs. The Hughes Brothers

* Mafiosa vs. Diamante

* Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet

* AR Fox vs. Slim J

* Evil Uno vs. Blake Li

* Lucky Ali vs. Fuego del Sol

* Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan

* Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson