– AEW has announced a six-match lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel:

* Athena vs. B3CCA

* Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin

* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, & Defarge

* Anthony Henry vs. Trent Beretta

* Abadon vs. Leva Bates

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Brick City Boyz