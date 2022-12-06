wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Brian Cage, Athena, Trent Beretta Set for Action

December 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced a six-match lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel:

* Athena vs. B3CCA
* Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin
* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, & Defarge
* Anthony Henry vs. Trent Beretta
* Abadon vs. Leva Bates
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Brick City Boyz

