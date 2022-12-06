wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Brian Cage, Athena, Trent Beretta Set for Action
– AEW has announced a six-match lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel:
* Athena vs. B3CCA
* Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin
* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, & Defarge
* Anthony Henry vs. Trent Beretta
* Abadon vs. Leva Bates
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Brick City Boyz
TONIGHT! It's #AEWDark at 7/6c!@briancagegmsi takes on @LEONRUFF_, see #ROH World 6-Man Tag Champs @theDALTONcastle & @TateTwinBrent/@TateTwinBrandon in action, plus @AthenaPalmer_FG, and MUCH more!
Subscribe now and never miss a new episode!
➕https://t.co/2bWHr9uWHI pic.twitter.com/y6bb0IrtcO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 6, 2022
Don't miss a brand new episode of #AEWDark, featuring @Antnyhenry vs. @trentylocks, @wrestlingleva vs. @abadon_AEW and @TheLethalJay & @hellosatnam vs. @BoyzBrickcity TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/mAhYFMNF7k
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
- Jim Ross On British Bulldog’s 1995 Main Event Push, Substance Issues Affecting His Career
- Xia Li in Tight Jumpsuit, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Backstage Update on William Regal Exiting AEW, New Role in WWE