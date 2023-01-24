– AEW presents a new episode of AEW Dark later tonight with an eight-match lineup scheduled. Dr. Britt Baker will be in action against Billie Starkz, plus a lot more. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Anthony Henry vs. Mascara Dorada

* Billie Starkz vs. Dr. Britt Baker

* Brittany J vs. Harley Cameron

* Action Andretti vs. Bronson

* Matt Sydal vs. Cezar Bononi

* Madison Rayne vs. Kaci Lennox

* Tony Deppen vs. Serpentico

* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver) vs. Baliyan Akki, Marcus Kross, & Vary Morales