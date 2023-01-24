wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Britt Baker vs. Billie Starkz, Eight Matches Scheduled

January 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 1-24-23- Britt Baker vs Billie Starkz Image Credit: AEW

– AEW presents a new episode of AEW Dark later tonight with an eight-match lineup scheduled. Dr. Britt Baker will be in action against Billie Starkz, plus a lot more. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Anthony Henry vs. Mascara Dorada
* Billie Starkz vs. Dr. Britt Baker
* Brittany J vs. Harley Cameron
* Action Andretti vs. Bronson
* Matt Sydal vs. Cezar Bononi
* Madison Rayne vs. Kaci Lennox
* Tony Deppen vs. Serpentico
* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver) vs. Baliyan Akki, Marcus Kross, & Vary Morales

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading