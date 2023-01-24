wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Britt Baker vs. Billie Starkz, Eight Matches Scheduled
– AEW presents a new episode of AEW Dark later tonight with an eight-match lineup scheduled. Dr. Britt Baker will be in action against Billie Starkz, plus a lot more. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Anthony Henry vs. Mascara Dorada
* Billie Starkz vs. Dr. Britt Baker
* Brittany J vs. Harley Cameron
* Action Andretti vs. Bronson
* Matt Sydal vs. Cezar Bononi
* Madison Rayne vs. Kaci Lennox
* Tony Deppen vs. Serpentico
* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver) vs. Baliyan Akki, Marcus Kross, & Vary Morales
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
• @Antnyhenry v @Mascaradorada24
• Dr. @RealBrittBaker v @BillieStarkz
• @itsdanni_ellexo v @sadhooligan
• @ActionAndretti v @bearbronsonBC pic.twitter.com/zS3nRBNa8T
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 24, 2023
Don't miss #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
• @CezarBononi_ v @MattSydal
• @MadisonRayne v @RealKaciLennox
• @KingSerpentico v @Tony_Deppen
• @EvilUno+@SilverNumber1+@YTAlexReynolds v @baliyanxakki+@TheMarcusKross+@VaryMorales7 pic.twitter.com/lusKepdJgJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 24, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Recollects The Toughest Aspect Of His Hour-Long Bout With John Cena
- Conrad Thompson Claims Tony Khan Will Take Care of Jay Briscoe’s Family
- Arn Anderson On How Wrestlers Bring Audiences Into the Story Of Matches, Proper Selling
- Dax Harwood Reveals His WWE Main Roster Salary, Recalls Asking For WWE Release