Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr., 13 Matches Set
– AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s show features a 13-match lineup, including Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels. Here’s the full rundown for AEW Dark:
* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco
* Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay vs. Ryzin & Cameron Stewart
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Dak Draper
* Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone
* Jora Johl vs. Jarrett Diaz
* Kiera Hogan vs. Kaci Lennox
* Leon Ruffin vs. Ari Daivari
* Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* Rohit Raju vs. Richard Adonis
* Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta
* Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez
* Top Flight vs. The Workhorsemen
We've got a HUGE episode of #AEWDark lined up for TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
See @facdaniels v @FlyinBrianJr, plus #DarkOrder's @YTAlexReynolds & @SilverNumber1, Ryan Nemeth, @SonnyKissXO & @isThatVsK in action, and SO MUCH MORE! pic.twitter.com/KJuPjt2qCJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023
#AEWDark is TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB, featuring @EmiSakura_gtmv, @jorajohl, @HoganKnowsBest3, and @LEONRUFF_ v @AriyaDaivari, plus many more matches! pic.twitter.com/nzpB7ybSN4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB, to catch #VarsityAthletes (@WoodsIsTheGoods & @TonyNese), @HakimZane, @_BlakeChristian and @ShawnDean773 in action, plus much more! pic.twitter.com/cKNFmHKPZ1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023
TONIGHT on #AEWDark!
Coming off an impressive run of matches, @TopFlight612 will take on the hard-hitting #Workhorsemen @RealJDDrake & @Antnyhenry! Don't miss it 👊https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB at 7/6c pic.twitter.com/YT6qGuMldF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023
