Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr., 13 Matches Set

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark- Brian Pillman Jr versus Christopher Daniels Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s show features a 13-match lineup, including Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels. Here’s the full rundown for AEW Dark:

* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco
* Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay vs. Ryzin & Cameron Stewart
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Dak Draper
* Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone
* Jora Johl vs. Jarrett Diaz
* Kiera Hogan vs. Kaci Lennox
* Leon Ruffin vs. Ari Daivari
* Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* Rohit Raju vs. Richard Adonis
* Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta
* Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez
* Top Flight vs. The Workhorsemen

