– AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s show features a 13-match lineup, including Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels. Here’s the full rundown for AEW Dark:

* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco

* Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay vs. Ryzin & Cameron Stewart

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Dak Draper

* Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone

* Jora Johl vs. Jarrett Diaz

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kaci Lennox

* Leon Ruffin vs. Ari Daivari

* Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* Rohit Raju vs. Richard Adonis

* Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta

* Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez

* Top Flight vs. The Workhorsemen