Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Claudio Castagnoli Defends ROH Title Against Ari Daivari

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight 7:00 pm EST. Claudio Castagnoli will defend his ROH World Title against Ari Daivari. Here’s the seven-match lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Julia Hart vs. Missa Kate

* Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero) vs. Laynie Luck

* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. GPA & Robert Anthony

* Serena Deeb vs. Sierra

* Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther)

* Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Ari Daivari