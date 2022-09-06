wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Claudio Castagnoli Defends ROH Title Against Ari Daivari

September 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ari Daivari Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight 7:00 pm EST. Claudio Castagnoli will defend his ROH World Title against Ari Daivari. Here’s the seven-match lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Julia Hart vs. Missa Kate
* Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero) vs. Laynie Luck
* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. GPA & Robert Anthony
* Serena Deeb vs. Sierra
* Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther)
* Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Ari Daivari

