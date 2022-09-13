wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Danhausen vs. Peter Avalon, More
– AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The new episode premieres at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features five matchups. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Penelope Ford vs. Alice Crowley
* Darius Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth
* Skye Blue & Queen Aminata vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura with Baliyan Akki
* Danhausen vs. Peter Avalon
* Matt Hardy vs. Angelico
On #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c!
–@DanhausenAD v @PAvalon
–@lucha_angel1+@MattSydal v @CezarBononi_+@RyryNemnem
–@ThePenelopeFord v @AliceCrowley19
–@SkyeByee+@amisylle v @EmiSakura_gtmv+@DiamanteLAX
Watch it right here: https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11! pic.twitter.com/1OIgOhTmcI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2022
Don't miss @MATTHARDYBRAND in action TONIGHT on #AEWDark, as he goes one-on-one with @AngelicoAAA! Tune in to https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/1boE0uX1e7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin On If Anybody Else Could Have Made The Undertaker Work, If He Saw Movie Star Potential In The Rock
- Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
- KENTA Says Not Being Able to Use The Move He Created Was One Of His Worst Experiences
- R-Truth On Where Rumors Of His Beef With John Cena Came From, Cena’s Reaction To It