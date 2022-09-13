wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Danhausen vs. Peter Avalon, More

September 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 9-13-22 - Danhausen vs. Peter Avalon Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The new episode premieres at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features five matchups. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Penelope Ford vs. Alice Crowley
* Darius Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth
* Skye Blue & Queen Aminata vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura with Baliyan Akki
* Danhausen vs. Peter Avalon
* Matt Hardy vs. Angelico

