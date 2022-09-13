Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Danhausen vs. Peter Avalon, More

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The new episode premieres at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features five matchups. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Penelope Ford vs. Alice Crowley

* Darius Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth

* Skye Blue & Queen Aminata vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura with Baliyan Akki

* Danhausen vs. Peter Avalon

* Matt Hardy vs. Angelico