Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Daniel Garcia vs. Brock Anderson for ROH Pure Title
– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. Tonight’s show will feature an ROH Pure Championship Match, with Daniel Garcia defending his title against Brock Anderson.
Tonight’s episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s tonight’s eight-match lineup:
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson
(Chris Daniels, BJ Whitmer, Kazarian will be serving as ringside Judges)
* Sky Blue vs. Paris Van Dale
* Athena vs. LMK, Little Mean Kathleen
* The Iron Savages with JT Davidson vs. Brando Lee & Lucas Chase
* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno & John Silver vs. Mike Magnum & Brett Gosyln & Arjan Singh
* Kiera Hogan vs Kennedi Copeland
* Cole Karter & Lee Johnson & QT Marshall vs. Channing Thomas & Man Scout Jake Manning & Teddy Goodz
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Zack Clayton
Don't miss #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB, featuring @AthenaPalmer_FG, #DarkOrder, #TheFactory, and the #IronSavages in action, plus much more! pic.twitter.com/MijRux45Ez
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2022
TONIGHT on #AEWDark at 7/6c, #ROH Pure Champion @GarciaWrestling defends the title against @BAndersonAEW, @FrankieKazarian faces @zackclayton, and catch @HoganKnowsBest3 and @Skyebyee in action, plus more!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/iqqNwcv2L0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2022
