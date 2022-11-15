– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. Tonight’s show will feature an ROH Pure Championship Match, with Daniel Garcia defending his title against Brock Anderson.

Tonight’s episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s tonight’s eight-match lineup:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson

(Chris Daniels, BJ Whitmer, Kazarian will be serving as ringside Judges)

* Sky Blue vs. Paris Van Dale

* Athena vs. LMK, Little Mean Kathleen

* The Iron Savages with JT Davidson vs. Brando Lee & Lucas Chase

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno & John Silver vs. Mike Magnum & Brett Gosyln & Arjan Singh

* Kiera Hogan vs Kennedi Copeland

* Cole Karter & Lee Johnson & QT Marshall vs. Channing Thomas & Man Scout Jake Manning & Teddy Goodz

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Zack Clayton