Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall, 15 Matches Set

November 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall AEW Dark

– AEW Dark is back later tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s show will feature a 15-match lineup, including Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall.

The new episode of AEW Dark debuts tonight at 7:00 pm ET on YouTube. Here’s the full card for tonight:

* Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall
* Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty vs. 2point0
* Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Darian Bengston, Davey Vega, & Camaro Jackson
* Heidi Howitzer vs. Riho
* Miranda Gordy vs. Tay Conti
* Too Fast Too Fuego vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Dante Martin
* Koko Lane & Luke Langley vs. Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager
* Nyla Rose vs. Tootie Lynn
* Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami, & Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura, Jamie Hayter, & Rebel
* Hardy Family Office vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, & Christian Cage
* Ryan Mantell vs. Wardlow
* Angel Angels & 10 vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Warhorse
* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & Colt Cabana vs. The Gunn Club

