Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall, 15 Matches Set

The new episode of AEW Dark debuts tonight at 7:00 pm ET on YouTube. Here’s the full card for tonight:

* Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall

* Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty vs. 2point0

* Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Darian Bengston, Davey Vega, & Camaro Jackson

* Heidi Howitzer vs. Riho

* Miranda Gordy vs. Tay Conti

* Too Fast Too Fuego vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Dante Martin

* Koko Lane & Luke Langley vs. Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager

* Nyla Rose vs. Tootie Lynn

* Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami, & Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura, Jamie Hayter, & Rebel

* Hardy Family Office vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, & Christian Cage

* Ryan Mantell vs. Wardlow

* Angel Angels & 10 vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Warhorse

* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & Colt Cabana vs. The Gunn Club