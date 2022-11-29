wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Eight Matches Scheduled
– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced eight-match lineup:
* Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano
* The Wingmen vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
* Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, and Cole Karter vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney, and Steven Josifi
* Chris Wylde vs. Zack Clayton
* Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno
* Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen
* Matt Menard, Daniel Garcia, and Angelo Parker vs. Tracy Williams, Jack Tomlinson, and LSG
* Emi Sakura vs. Tiara James
Don't miss #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11, to catch @shidahikaru, @zackclayton, #TheFactory's @QTMarshall, @BigShottyLee & @realcolekarter, plus #TheWingmen's @PAvalon+@ryrynemnem+@CezarBononi_ vs. @MATTHARDYBRAND + #PrivateParty's @IsiahKassidy+@Marq_Quen! pic.twitter.com/ofmbDeKmYd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 29, 2022
Check out a brand new episode of #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6, feat. #ROH Pure Champ @GarciaWrestling, @theDaddyMagic & @TheAngeloParker in trios action; @briancagegmsi, @AngelicoAAA, @EmiSakura_gtmv, and many more!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/vXrmuKwnvC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Mandy Rose Posing in One Piece Swimsuit, Maxxine Dupris, Raquel Rodriguez Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Dustin Rhodes Talks About Estrangement From His Father Over Goldust