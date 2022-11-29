wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Eight Matches Scheduled

November 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Tony Deppen vs. Brian Cage Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced eight-match lineup:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano
* The Wingmen vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
* Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, and Cole Karter vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney, and Steven Josifi
* Chris Wylde vs. Zack Clayton
* Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno
* Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen
* Matt Menard, Daniel Garcia, and Angelo Parker vs. Tracy Williams, Jack Tomlinson, and LSG
* Emi Sakura vs. Tiara James

