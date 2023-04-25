wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Emi Sakura, Blake Christian, More
AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight, and the lineup is online. Six matches have been announced so far for tonight’s card, as you can see below:
* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian
* Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa
* Varsity Athletes vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Reka Tehaka & Ashley D’Amboise
* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.
* Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan
