Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Emi Sakura, Blake Christian, More

April 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Image Credit: AEW

AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight, and the lineup is online. Six matches have been announced so far for tonight’s card, as you can see below:

* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian
* Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa
* Varsity Athletes vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Reka Tehaka & Ashley D’Amboise
* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.
* Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan

