Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Emi Sakura, Blake Christian, More

AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight, and the lineup is online. Six matches have been announced so far for tonight’s card, as you can see below:

* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian

* Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa

* Varsity Athletes vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

* Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Reka Tehaka & Ashley D’Amboise

* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.

* Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan