wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comoroto, Seven Matchups Confirmed
– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight at 7:00 pm ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Seven matchups have been announced thus far, including AEW tag team champion Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comoroto. Lance Archer, The Bunny, Leyla Hirsch, and more will also be in action. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark card:
* Jungle Boy (w/ Luchasaurus) vs. Nick Comoroto (w/ Aaron Solo & QT Marshall)
* 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) & Daniel Garcia vs. Kekoa, Pat Brink & Rayo
* The Bunny (w/ The Blade) vs Erica Leigh
* Leyla Hirsch vs Janai Kai
* Lance Archer vs Joe Keys
* Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Wheeler Yuta (w/ Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander)
* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) (w/ Billy Gunn) vs. The Dark Order (Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & Ten) (w/ John Silver)
