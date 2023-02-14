wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Konosuke Takeshita, Kip Sabian Set for Action

February 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 2-14-23 - Konosuke Takeshita Image Credit: AEW

– AEW presents a new episode of AEW Dark tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s AEW Dark card features an 11-match lineup, which you can see below:

* Larry Lazard, Terry Yaki, & Jay Lucas vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys
* Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.
* Serpentico vs. Christopher Daniels
* J Spade vs. Ari Daivari
* Hyena Hera vs. Mei Suruga
* Allen Russell & Kameron Russell vs. Varsity Athletes
* Zack Clayton vs. Dan Adams
* Diamante vs. Ultra Violette
* Kip Sabian vs. Gravity
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bronson
* Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Fuego Del Sol & Leon Ruffin

