Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, Red Velvet Set for Action

January 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW is back with a new episode of AEW Dark. Tonight’s show premieres on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Nine matchups have been scheduled for tonight’s card. Here is the lineup for this week’s edition of AEW Dark:

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico
* Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander
* Zack Clayton vs. Fulton
* The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray
* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & JD Griffey) vs. Dante Casanova & Mr. G
* Red Velvet vs. Sofia Castillo
* Renee Michelle vs. Skye Blue
* AR Fox & Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Cezar Bononi)
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Avery Breaux

