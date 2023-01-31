– AEW is back with a new episode of AEW Dark. Tonight’s show premieres on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Nine matchups have been scheduled for tonight’s card. Here is the lineup for this week’s edition of AEW Dark:

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico

* Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander

* Zack Clayton vs. Fulton

* The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & JD Griffey) vs. Dante Casanova & Mr. G

* Red Velvet vs. Sofia Castillo

* Renee Michelle vs. Skye Blue

* AR Fox & Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Cezar Bononi)

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Avery Breaux