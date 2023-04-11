wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Four Matches Scheduled
April 11, 2023
– AEW Dark is back tonight with a new episode at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Four matches have been announced for tonight’s episode. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Matt Taven vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Li
* Josh Woods vs. Daisy K
* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante
