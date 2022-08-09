Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Nine Matches Scheduled

– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. A new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the full lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show:

* Anna Jay vs. Megan Meyers

* Anthony Henry vs. Orange Cassidy

* Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, & Sam Moore vs. Private Party, The Butcher, & The Blade

* Rohit Raju & Ben Jones vs. The Best Friends

* Heather Reckless & Joseline Navarro vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

* Ruby Soho, Athena & Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Leva Bates, & Emi Sakura

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & JD Drake)

* Kris Statlander vs. Sierra

* Sonny Kiss, Zack Clayton, & Xavier Walker vs. The Trustbusters (Ariya Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J)