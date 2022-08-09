wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Nine Matches Scheduled
– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. A new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the full lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show:
* Anna Jay vs. Megan Meyers
* Anthony Henry vs. Orange Cassidy
* Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, & Sam Moore vs. Private Party, The Butcher, & The Blade
* Rohit Raju & Ben Jones vs. The Best Friends
* Heather Reckless & Joseline Navarro vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
* Ruby Soho, Athena & Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Leva Bates, & Emi Sakura
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & JD Drake)
* Kris Statlander vs. Sierra
* Sonny Kiss, Zack Clayton, & Xavier Walker vs. The Trustbusters (Ariya Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J)
#AEWDark is TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
–@OrangeCassidy v @Antnyhenry
–#PrivateParty (@IsiahKassidy+@Marq_Quen)+@andycomplains+@BladeofBuffalo v @IsaiahBroner+#JamesAlexander+@TheBraydenLee+#SamMoore
–@annajay___ v @MeganMeyers31 pic.twitter.com/P3uSE5gZfR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2022
#AEWDark is TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
–#BestFriends @trentylocks+@SexyChuckieT v @HakimZane+@renjoneszn
–@realrubysoho+@AthenaPalmer_FG+@shidahikaru v @SerenaDeeb+@wrestlingleva+@EmiSakura_gtmv
–@MarinaShafir[email protected] v @Heathereckless+@Jos_E_Navarro pic.twitter.com/aHWeBPL5UL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2022
#AEWDark is TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
–@EvilUno+@Pres10Vance v @PAvalon+@RealJDDrake
–@callmekrisstat v @REALSierra_
–#Trustbusters @AriyaDaivari @TheParkerB_ @tadpoleslimj v @SonnyKissXO+@zackclayton+@TheXavierWalker pic.twitter.com/JdQJRnSyg3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross and Scarlett Now Listed On WWE Internal Roster, Update On Creative Plans
- Eric Bischoff Comments On WWE’s Transition Away From The Former McMahon Administration
- More On Vince McMahon Following Retirement, If He Has Any Involvement With WWE, Status of John Laurinaitis
- Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara Are Now Married, Nikki ASH Was One Of The Bridesmaids (Pics)