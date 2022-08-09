wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Nine Matches Scheduled

August 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 8-09-2022 - Kris Statlander vs. Sierra Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. A new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the full lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show:

* Anna Jay vs. Megan Meyers
* Anthony Henry vs. Orange Cassidy
* Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, & Sam Moore vs. Private Party, The Butcher, & The Blade
* Rohit Raju & Ben Jones vs. The Best Friends
* Heather Reckless & Joseline Navarro vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
* Ruby Soho, Athena & Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Leva Bates, & Emi Sakura
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & JD Drake)
* Kris Statlander vs. Sierra
* Sonny Kiss, Zack Clayton, & Xavier Walker vs. The Trustbusters (Ariya Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J)

