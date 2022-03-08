wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss, Anna Jay vs. Marina Tucker

March 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 3-8-22 Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced a 10-match lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode will stream at 7:00 pm ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. You can check out tonight’s AEW Dark lineup below:

* Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss
* Anna Jay vs. Marina Tucker
* Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan
* Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)
* Kris Statlander vs. Kelsey Raegan
* AQA & Ruby Soho vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura
* The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) vs. The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Colt Cabana)
* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue
* Jay Lethal vs. Serpentico
* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson

