Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss, Anna Jay vs. Marina Tucker

– AEW has announced a 10-match lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode will stream at 7:00 pm ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. You can check out tonight’s AEW Dark lineup below:

* Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss

* Anna Jay vs. Marina Tucker

* Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan

* Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)

* Kris Statlander vs. Kelsey Raegan

* AQA & Ruby Soho vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura

* The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) vs. The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Colt Cabana)

* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue

* Jay Lethal vs. Serpentico

* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson