wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Shawn Dean vs. Former X-Division Champ Rohit Raju

April 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Shawn Dean vs. Rohit Raju Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced a six-match lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Tonight’s card will feature Capt. Shawn Dean in action against former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Rohit Raju.

AEW Dark will start streaming at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup:

* “Captain” Shawn Dean vs. Rohit Raju
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Axton Ray
* Emi Sakura vs. Charlette Renegade
* Teddy Goods vs. Jora Johl
* Diamante vs. Mylo
* Max Caster vs. Mike Reed

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading