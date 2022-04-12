Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Shawn Dean vs. Former X-Division Champ Rohit Raju

– AEW has announced a six-match lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Tonight’s card will feature Capt. Shawn Dean in action against former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Rohit Raju.

AEW Dark will start streaming at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup:

* “Captain” Shawn Dean vs. Rohit Raju

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Axton Ray

* Emi Sakura vs. Charlette Renegade

* Teddy Goods vs. Jora Johl

* Diamante vs. Mylo

* Max Caster vs. Mike Reed