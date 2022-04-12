wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Shawn Dean vs. Former X-Division Champ Rohit Raju
– AEW has announced a six-match lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Tonight’s card will feature Capt. Shawn Dean in action against former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Rohit Raju.
AEW Dark will start streaming at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup:
* “Captain” Shawn Dean vs. Rohit Raju
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Axton Ray
* Emi Sakura vs. Charlette Renegade
* Teddy Goods vs. Jora Johl
* Diamante vs. Mylo
* Max Caster vs. Mike Reed
