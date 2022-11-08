– AEW has a jam-packed lineup scheduled for tonight’s AEW Dark. 13 matches are scheduled for tonight’s card. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Athena vs. Diamante

* Anna Jay A.S. vs. Sio Nieves

* Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi)

* AR Fox and Caleb Konley vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

* Pretty Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler

* Rico Gonzalez vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* The Blonds vs. The Factory (QT Marshall & Cole Karter)

* Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) vs. Troy Hollywood, Fulton, & Ativalu

* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kayla Rossi

* Marcus Kross vs. Kip Sabian

* The Gunns vs. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz

* Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga