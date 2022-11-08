wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Toni Storm, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta Set for Action
– AEW has a jam-packed lineup scheduled for tonight’s AEW Dark. 13 matches are scheduled for tonight’s card. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Athena vs. Diamante
* Anna Jay A.S. vs. Sio Nieves
* Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi)
* AR Fox and Caleb Konley vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz
* Pretty Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler
* Rico Gonzalez vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* The Blonds vs. The Factory (QT Marshall & Cole Karter)
* Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) vs. Troy Hollywood, Fulton, & Ativalu
* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kayla Rossi
* Marcus Kross vs. Kip Sabian
* The Gunns vs. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz
* Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga
