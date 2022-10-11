wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura, 10 Matches Scheduled

October 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 10-11-22 - Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura Image Credit: AEW

– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features a 10 match lineup, which you can check out below:

* Lance Archer vs. Alec Odin
* Papadon vs. Brian Cage
* Marina Shafir vs. Hikaru Shida
* Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter vs. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Brittany Blake
* Athena vs. Gia Scott
* QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti
* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein
* Brandon Cutler vs. Kip Sabian
* Cole Karter and Aaron Solo vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin
* Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura

