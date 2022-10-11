– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features a 10 match lineup, which you can check out below:

* Lance Archer vs. Alec Odin

* Papadon vs. Brian Cage

* Marina Shafir vs. Hikaru Shida

* Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter vs. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Brittany Blake

* Athena vs. Gia Scott

* QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti

* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein

* Brandon Cutler vs. Kip Sabian

* Cole Karter and Aaron Solo vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

* Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura