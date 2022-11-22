wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Wheeler Yuta, Tay Melo, Jake Hager Set for Action
– AEW will have a new episode of AEW Dark debuting on the official AEW YouTube channel later tonight at 7:00 pm EST. A seven-match lineup has been announced for tonight’s show, which you can see below:
* Tay Melo vs. Skye Blue
* RUSH vs. Leon Ruffin
* Willow Nightingale vs. Marina Shafir
* Jake Hager vs. Bryce Donovan
* Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander
* Wheeler Yuta vs. KM
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, & Jeeves Kay)
Don't miss tonight's brand new episode of #AEWDark at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB, featuring @RealJakeHager, @MarinaShafir v @willowwrestles, @rushtoroblanco v @LEONRUFF_, @Skyebyee v @taymelo, and much more! pic.twitter.com/KwhMMtATQk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2022
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11, feat. @WheelerYuta v KM, #DarkOrder (@EvilUno @SilverNumber1 @YTAlexReynolds) v #Trustbusters (@AriyaDaivari @SonnyKissXO @isThatVsK), #VarsityAthletes (@TonyNese @WoodsIsTheGoods) v @rgrilloTSF @DeanAlexanderNF & more! pic.twitter.com/huTMTMGSlJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2022
