Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Wheeler Yuta, Tay Melo, Jake Hager Set for Action

– AEW will have a new episode of AEW Dark debuting on the official AEW YouTube channel later tonight at 7:00 pm EST. A seven-match lineup has been announced for tonight’s show, which you can see below:

* Tay Melo vs. Skye Blue

* RUSH vs. Leon Ruffin

* Willow Nightingale vs. Marina Shafir

* Jake Hager vs. Bryce Donovan

* Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander

* Wheeler Yuta vs. KM

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, & Jeeves Kay)