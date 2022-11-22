wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Wheeler Yuta, Tay Melo, Jake Hager Set for Action

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark - 7-22-22 Wheeler Yuta vs. KM Image Credit: AEW

– AEW will have a new episode of AEW Dark debuting on the official AEW YouTube channel later tonight at 7:00 pm EST. A seven-match lineup has been announced for tonight’s show, which you can see below:

* Tay Melo vs. Skye Blue
* RUSH vs. Leon Ruffin
* Willow Nightingale vs. Marina Shafir
* Jake Hager vs. Bryce Donovan
* Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander
* Wheeler Yuta vs. KM
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, & Jeeves Kay)

