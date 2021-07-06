wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Preview: 17 Matches Set, Eddie Kingston Teams With Penta
– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight at 7:00 pm ET. 17 matches are scheduled for tonight’s show, including Penta El Zero Miedo teaming with Eddie Kingston, Wardlow teaming with Shawn Spears, plus a whole lot more. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther)
* Jack Evans w/ Matt Hardy & Angelico vs. Mike Sydal w/ Matt Sydal
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Ryan Nemeth w/ The Wingmen
* Natalia Markova vs. Abadon
* Baron Black & Ryzin vs. Fuego Del Sol & Marko Stunt
* Viva Van vs. Kris Statlander
* Tre Lemar vs. The Blade w/ The Bunny & Matt Hardy
* Terrell & Terence Hughes vs. Q Marshall & Aaron Solow w/ Nick Comoroto
* Ryan Mantell vs. Lance Archer w/ Jake “The Snake” Roberts on commentary
* Prince Kai vs. Angelico
* KiLYNN King vs. Tay Conti
* Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo vs. Spawn Spears & Wardlow
* Chad Lennex & Zachariah w/ Dustin Rhodes vs. The Varsity Blonds w/ Julia Hart
* Carlie Bravo vs. Matt Sydal w/ Mike Sydal
* Big Trouble Bishop vs. Bear Bronson w/ Bear Boulder
* Ashley Vox vs. Red Velvet
* Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, Preston “10” Vance & Alan “5” Angels) vs. Will Allday, Jason Hotch, Chandler Hopkins & Dean Alexander
