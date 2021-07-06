Tonight’s AEW Dark Preview: 17 Matches Set, Eddie Kingston Teams With Penta

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight at 7:00 pm ET. 17 matches are scheduled for tonight’s show, including Penta El Zero Miedo teaming with Eddie Kingston, Wardlow teaming with Shawn Spears, plus a whole lot more. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther)

* Jack Evans w/ Matt Hardy & Angelico vs. Mike Sydal w/ Matt Sydal

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Ryan Nemeth w/ The Wingmen

* Natalia Markova vs. Abadon

* Baron Black & Ryzin vs. Fuego Del Sol & Marko Stunt

* Viva Van vs. Kris Statlander

* Tre Lemar vs. The Blade w/ The Bunny & Matt Hardy

* Terrell & Terence Hughes vs. Q Marshall & Aaron Solow w/ Nick Comoroto

* Ryan Mantell vs. Lance Archer w/ Jake “The Snake” Roberts on commentary

* Prince Kai vs. Angelico

* KiLYNN King vs. Tay Conti

* Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo vs. Spawn Spears & Wardlow

* Chad Lennex & Zachariah w/ Dustin Rhodes vs. The Varsity Blonds w/ Julia Hart

* Carlie Bravo vs. Matt Sydal w/ Mike Sydal

* Big Trouble Bishop vs. Bear Bronson w/ Bear Boulder

* Ashley Vox vs. Red Velvet

* Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, Preston “10” Vance & Alan “5” Angels) vs. Will Allday, Jason Hotch, Chandler Hopkins & Dean Alexander