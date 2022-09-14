wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes World Title Tournament Semifinals

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling presents a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include the World title tournament semifinals. So far, only three matches have been announced for tonight’s broadcast on TBS. They include:

* AEW World Title Tournament Semifinals: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW World Title Tournament Semifinals: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
* Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb

