Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring Looks At ‘The Steroid Trials’

Tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring will look at United States v. McMahon, the lawsuit against Vince McMahon in the 90s over allegedly supplying wrestlers with steroids. It will be the finale of season three and airs on VICE TV at 9 PM ET.

Here’s a synopsis: In the mid 90s, wrestling was rocked by accusations of rampant steroid abuse. With star witness Hulk Hogan, prosecutors set out to prove that Vince McMahon was the one responsible.