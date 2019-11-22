Tonight’s Episode Of 205 Live Canceled

– WWE announced that tonight’s episode of 205 Live has been canceled. This past week’s episode of NXT will air on 10 p.m. ET on WWE Network in its place.

205 Live typically airs following WWE SmackDown and is taped after SmackDown in the same arena. The show was taped from Full Sail on a Wednesday a couple of weeks ago. Tonight’s SmackDown will air from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.