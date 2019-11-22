wrestling / News
Tonight’s Episode Of 205 Live Canceled
November 22, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE announced that tonight’s episode of 205 Live has been canceled. This past week’s episode of NXT will air on 10 p.m. ET on WWE Network in its place.
205 Live typically airs following WWE SmackDown and is taped after SmackDown in the same arena. The show was taped from Full Sail on a Wednesday a couple of weeks ago. Tonight’s SmackDown will air from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
The scheduled airing of 205 Live will not take place tonight.
Tune into @WWENetwork right after #SmackDown for an encore presentation of @WWENXT.
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2019
