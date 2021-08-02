wrestling / News
Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW in Chicago Has Sold Out
August 2, 2021 | Posted by
If you’re a wrestling company, Chicago is just a really good market. It was reported earlier today that AEW Rampage at the United Center on August 20 had sold out. Now it seems WWE has done the same. The Allstate Arena announced on Twitter that tonight’s episode of RAW from the venue has also sold out. So far, Goldberg and Randy Orton are advertised, as well a No Holds Barred match between Nikki A.S.H. and Charlotte Flair and Riddle vs. Omos.
Tonight's (8/2) RAW show is SOLD OUT. We are sure it is going to be a great homecoming event… pic.twitter.com/Y20yHPIlWa
— Allstate Arena (@AllstateArena) August 2, 2021
