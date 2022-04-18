wrestling / News
Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW Includes Two Weddings and a Lie Detector Test
April 18, 2022 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of RAW is set to be a unique one, as it will feature a double wedding as well as a special lie detector test. The wedding will feature the couples Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke & Reggie getting hitched, with R-Truth officiating. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens is forcing Ezekiel to take a lie detector test to prove he’s not Elias. For those interested in wrestling, there will be two title matches. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan
* WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Theory
* R-Truth officiates Double Wedding with Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke & Reggie
* Kevin Owens forces Ezekiel to take a lie detector test
