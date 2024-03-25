wrestling / News
Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW in Chicago Is Sold Out
March 25, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in Chicago is officially sold out. The episode will see the return of CM Punk after his triceps tear in January.
WWE is already planning to return to Chicago soon, possibly as soon as June.
