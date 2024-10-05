wrestling / News

Tonight’s Final WWE Blood Lineup, Broadcast Schedule

October 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Bad Blood TT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Bad Blood hits Peacock later today. The live broadcast starts at 5:00 pm EST/2:00 pm EST with the WWE Countdown to Bad Blood. This will be followed by the main premium live event at 6:00 pm EST/3:00 pm EST. There will then be a post-show press conference immediately following the PLE. Here’s the final lineup:

Hell In A Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
Dominik Mysterio to be locked in a shark cage.
WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. TBA
* Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu
* Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Bad Blood, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading