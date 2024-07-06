Tonight’s Final WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Lineup

– WWE presents Money in the Bank 2024 tonight at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Damian Priest defends the World Heavyweight Championship against former champion Seth Rollins in the main event.

Also set WWE Money in the Bank 2024, there will be two Money in the Bank matches to determine new MITB briefcase holders. Here’s the final lineup for tonight’s premium live event. The broadcast starts at 7:00 pm EST on Peacock:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins

If Priest wins, Rollins cannot get another title shot; if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day.

* Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

* Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

* Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline