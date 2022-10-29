Tonight’s House of Glory Exodus Lineup: Low Ki Faces Shingo Takagi

– House of Glory returns for its Exodus event tonight at LA Boom in New York City. The card will be streamed live on FITE TV. Low Ki will face NJPW star Shingo Takagi, plus a lot more. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Low Ki vs Shingo Takagi

* HOG Tag Team Championship – The Briscoes (C) vs Aussie Open

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship – Charles Mason (C) Vs. El Phantasmo

* HOG 6 Way Championship – Mighty Mante (C) Vs. Nolo Kitano

* HOG Women’s Champion Violette will defend her title and more!