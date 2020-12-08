Tonight’s Impact Wrestling With Kenny Omega to Replay on Facebook & YouTube

If you miss the initial airing of tonight’s big Impact Wrestling with Kenny Omega, you’ll get another chance right after. Impact Wrestling has announced that tonight’s show, which airs on AXS TV and Twitch at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, will air immediately after at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on Impact’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

You can see the full announcement below. 411 will of course have live coverage of the PPV tonight starting at 7:30 PM ET.