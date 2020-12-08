wrestling / News
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling With Kenny Omega to Replay on Facebook & YouTube
If you miss the initial airing of tonight’s big Impact Wrestling with Kenny Omega, you’ll get another chance right after. Impact Wrestling has announced that tonight’s show, which airs on AXS TV and Twitch at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, will air immediately after at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on Impact’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
You can see the full announcement below. 411 will of course have live coverage of the PPV tonight starting at 7:30 PM ET.
TONIGHT … REIGNING AEW WORLD CHAMPION KENNY OMEGA HITS IMPACT ON AXS TV, STARTING AT 8pm ET/5pm PT.
SPECIAL ENCORE PRESENTATIONS ON FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE AT 10/9c
In an industry-shattering first, the reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion – Kenny Omega – will appear tonight on IMPACT! on AXS TV.
Omega will join IMPACT Wrestling Executive Don Callis in breaking their silence following last Wednesday’s shocking events on AEW Dynamite.
Tonight’s must-see edition of IMPACT starts on AXS TV and Twitch at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The Twitch stream is FREE at: https://www.twitch.tv/impactwrestling.
Fans can also catch a special encore presentation on IMPACT’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT.
More Trending Stories
- Chelsea Green On Her Goals When She Returns From Injury, Why All In Match Was Her Favorite Moment In Wrestling
- Bruce Prichard On Pat Patterson’s Idea For Royal Rumble, His Role In Iron Man Match Between Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels
- More Details on Returning Superstar on WWE Main Event (SPOILER)
- Rumor On Plans For Andrade and Charlotte Flair In WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)