Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Lineup: The Design vs. Time Machine

March 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 3-23-22 - The Design vs. Time Machine Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling presents a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features The Design vs. Time Machine and more. Impact programming will start at 7:15 pm EST with a new episode of Before The Impact on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Bully Ray & Masha Slamovich vs. Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James
* The Design vs. Time Machine
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Savannah Evans
* Moose & Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango
* BTI: Trey Miguel vs. Kevin Knight

