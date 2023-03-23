Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Lineup: The Design vs. Time Machine

– Impact Wrestling presents a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features The Design vs. Time Machine and more. Impact programming will start at 7:15 pm EST with a new episode of Before The Impact on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Bully Ray & Masha Slamovich vs. Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James

* The Design vs. Time Machine

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Savannah Evans

* Moose & Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango

* BTI: Trey Miguel vs. Kevin Knight