Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Lineup: The Design vs. Time Machine
– Impact Wrestling presents a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features The Design vs. Time Machine and more. Impact programming will start at 7:15 pm EST with a new episode of Before The Impact on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Bully Ray & Masha Slamovich vs. Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James
* The Design vs. Time Machine
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Savannah Evans
* Moose & Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango
* BTI: Trey Miguel vs. Kevin Knight
It’s the last stop before #Sacrifice on an all-new @IMPACTWRESTLING TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Full preview: https://t.co/vZYwkztgWf pic.twitter.com/8TUIsXXuPi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 23, 2023
