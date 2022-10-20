– Impact Wrestling returns with a new edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight, plus a new episode of Impact in 60, featuring Tomohiro Ishii. The programming block starts at 7:00 pm EST with Impact in 60, followed by IMPACT! at 8:00 pm EST.

Also, a new episode of Before The Impact starts at 7:15 pm ET on Impact! Plus, YouTube, and Facebook, featuring Johnny Swinger vs. Zicky Dice. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The OGK (c) vs. Heath & Rhino

* Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

* Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin

* Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim

* Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch

* Frankie Kazarian to relinquish X-Division Championship

* BTI: Johnny Swinger w/ Zicky Dice vs. Dirty Dango