– Major League Wrestling presents MLW Reloaded later tonight. The show will stream on YouTube and air on BeIN Sports at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup and the YouTube player for tonight’s show:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship Two of Three Falls Match: Mistico vs. Bárbaro Cavernario

* Texas Tornado Match: The Andersons vs. Paul London & Paul Walter Hauser

* Tom Lawlor vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Dark Panther vs. Okumura

* Bobby Fish vs. Ariel Dominguez

* Persephone vs. Alejandra Quintanilla

* Virus vs. Neon

* Matt Riddle appears