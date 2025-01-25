wrestling / News
Tonight’s MLW Reloaded Lineup: Mistico vs. Bárbaro Cavernario 2/3 Falls World Title Match
January 25, 2025 | Posted by
– Major League Wrestling presents MLW Reloaded later tonight. The show will stream on YouTube and air on BeIN Sports at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup and the YouTube player for tonight’s show:
* MLW World Middleweight Championship Two of Three Falls Match: Mistico vs. Bárbaro Cavernario
* Texas Tornado Match: The Andersons vs. Paul London & Paul Walter Hauser
* Tom Lawlor vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Dark Panther vs. Okumura
* Bobby Fish vs. Ariel Dominguez
* Persephone vs. Alejandra Quintanilla
* Virus vs. Neon
* Matt Riddle appears
