– New Japan Pro-Wrestling returns to the US tonight with NJPW Battle in the Valley. Tonight’s show will be headlined by former IWGP World Heavyweight Champions Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada facing each other in a one-on-one contest.

Also set for tonight, former IWGP US Champion and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley faces former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi in a No DQ Match. Also, Eddie Kingston defends his AEW Triple Crown Championship (AEW Continental, NJPW Strong Openweight, and ROH World Championships) against Gabe Kidd. Matt Riddle also makes his New Japan in-ring debut, teaming with a Mystery opponent against Bad Dude Tito and Zack Sabre Jr.

NJPW Battle in the Valley will air live on TrillerTV starting at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the final lineup:

* Will Ospreay vs Kazuchika Okada

* No DQ Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Triple Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Gabe Kidd

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Giulia (c) vs. Trish Adora

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs

* Matt Riddle & TBA vs. TMDK Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.

* TJP vs. David Finlay (Non-Title)

* Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr vs. Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr.

* Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu vs. Team Filthy

* Kickoff Match: Viva Van vs. Stefanie Vaquer

* Kickoff Match: Matt Vandagriff vs Goldy