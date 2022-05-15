Tonight’s NJPW Collision in Philadelphia Lineup: Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser Title Match

– NJPW heads to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tonight for NJPW Collision in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena, which will serve as a TV taping for NJPW Strong. Tonight’s card will feature Tom Lawlor defending the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Fred Rosser. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Fred Rosser (Rosser must leave NJPW Strong if he loses)

* Will Ospreay vs. Homicide

* Willie Mack vs. Jeff Cobb

* JONAH, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito vs. The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

* Delirious vs. Ariya Daivari

* Team CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Mascara Dorado, and Ren Narita) vs. The Bullet Club (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Hikuleo)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Dickinson

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Tony Deppen

* Brody King vs. Jake Something

* Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura

* QT Marshall vs. Karl Fredericks

* David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight

* Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, The DKC vs. Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, & Royce Isaacs)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Dickinson

The matches from tonight’s NJPW Collision in Philadelphia show will be taped and shown later on NJPW Strong on New Japan World.