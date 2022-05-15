wrestling

Tonight’s NJPW Collision in Philadelphia Lineup: Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser Title Match

May 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Collision in Philadelphia Image Credit: NJPW

– NJPW heads to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tonight for NJPW Collision in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena, which will serve as a TV taping for NJPW Strong. Tonight’s card will feature Tom Lawlor defending the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Fred Rosser. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Fred Rosser (Rosser must leave NJPW Strong if he loses)
* Will Ospreay vs. Homicide
* Willie Mack vs. Jeff Cobb
* JONAH, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito vs. The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
* Delirious vs. Ariya Daivari
* Team CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Mascara Dorado, and Ren Narita) vs. The Bullet Club (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Hikuleo)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Dickinson
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Tony Deppen
* Brody King vs. Jake Something
* Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura
* QT Marshall vs. Karl Fredericks
* David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight
* Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, The DKC vs. Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, & Royce Isaacs)
The matches from tonight’s NJPW Collision in Philadelphia show will be taped and shown later on NJPW Strong on New Japan World.

