Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Homicide vs. Colby Corino for Jr. Heavyweight Title
May 31, 2022 | Posted by
– Tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr TV will be NWA PowerrrTrip 2 Part to from Oak Grove, Kentucky, featuring Homicide defending the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship against Colby Corino. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show. It will air live on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST.
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino
* Rhett Titus vs. Thom Latimer
* Eric Jackson vs. Matt Vine
The road trip continues with part 2⃣ of #PowerrrTrip 2 from Oak Grove, Kentucky.
"Instant Classic" Matt Vine faces "The Distraction" Eric Jackson.
Riley/Jennacide
Titus/Latimer
The feud continues! Homicide VS Colby
First on #FITE | 6:05PM ET | TONIGHT🚨https://t.co/kmfRycMVX6 pic.twitter.com/mSfKoQBGlA
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 31, 2022
