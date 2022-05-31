wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Homicide vs. Colby Corino for Jr. Heavyweight Title

May 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA PowerrrTrip - Homicide vs. Colby Corino Image Credit: NWA, FITE TV

– Tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr TV will be NWA PowerrrTrip 2 Part to from Oak Grove, Kentucky, featuring Homicide defending the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship against Colby Corino. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show. It will air live on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST.

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino
* Rhett Titus vs. Thom Latimer
* Eric Jackson vs. Matt Vine

NWA, NWA PowerrrTrip 2, Jeffrey Harris

