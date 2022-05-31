Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Homicide vs. Colby Corino for Jr. Heavyweight Title

May 31, 2022 | Posted by

– Tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr TV will be NWA PowerrrTrip 2 Part to from Oak Grove, Kentucky, featuring Homicide defending the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship against Colby Corino. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show. It will air live on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST.

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino

* Rhett Titus vs. Thom Latimer

* Eric Jackson vs. Matt Vine