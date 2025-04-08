wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr 200th Episode Lineup: Two Title Bouts Scheduled

April 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 4-08-25 episode 200 Image Credit: NWA

– The National Wrestling Alliance presents its 200th episode of NWA Powerrr tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s X account. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA World Tag Team Championships Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox (c) vs. The Slimeballz
* NWA National Championship Match: Mims (c) vs. Mike Mondo
* The Country Gentlemen vs. Size Matters

