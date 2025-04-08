wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr 200th Episode Lineup: Two Title Bouts Scheduled
April 8, 2025 | Posted by
– The National Wrestling Alliance presents its 200th episode of NWA Powerrr tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s X account. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NWA World Tag Team Championships Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox (c) vs. The Slimeballz
* NWA National Championship Match: Mims (c) vs. Mike Mondo
* The Country Gentlemen vs. Size Matters
Wrestling Fans!
The milestone 200th EPISODE of NWA POWERRR slams into your homes THIS Tuesday @ 6:05 pm EST exclusively on the official @NWA account on X. Celebrate the action with the stars of the NWA pic.twitter.com/Eg3s5e7Ze6
— NWA (@nwa) April 8, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WrestleMania’s Lack Of Buzz, WWE’s Changes Post-Vince McMahon
- Heath Slater Recalls John Cena Snapping Over Live Event Incident That Undercut Nexus
- Jeff Jarrett Says The Last Thing He Wanted To Do Was Leave WWE For WCW In 1999
- Tony Khan On Backlash To AEW Dynasty Closing Angle & Young Bucks Return