– The National Wrestling Alliance presents its 200th episode of NWA Powerrr tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s X account. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA World Tag Team Championships Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox (c) vs. The Slimeballz

* NWA National Championship Match: Mims (c) vs. Mike Mondo

* The Country Gentlemen vs. Size Matters