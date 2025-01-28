– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later tonight on NWA’s X account at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Alex Taylor vs. Hunter (Non-Title Bout)

* Baba Thunder vs. Burchill

* One Must Serve the Other Match: Alex Misery vs. Lev

* The Country Gentlemen and Joe Cazana vs. Rewind Society and