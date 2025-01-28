wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Alex Taylor vs. Hunter in a Non-Title Bout

January 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr - 1-28-2025 Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later tonight on NWA’s X account at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Alex Taylor vs. Hunter (Non-Title Bout)
* Baba Thunder vs. Burchill
* One Must Serve the Other Match: Alex Misery vs. Lev
* The Country Gentlemen and Joe Cazana vs. Rewind Society and

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, NWA Powerrr, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading