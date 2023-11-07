wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: EC3 Reveals His Next Challenger, Kenzie Page vs. Taylor Rising
November 7, 2023
– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s YouTube channel. Tonight’s show marks the season premiere. Here’s the lineup:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 will reveal his new challenger for the NWA Championship
* NWA Women’s Television Champion Max the Impaler vs. Missa Kate
* The Heatseekers vs. The Southern Six
* NWA Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige vs. Taylor Rising (non-title)
