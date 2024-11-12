Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Two Title Bouts Scheduled

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr premieres later tonight on the National Wrestling Alliance X (formerly Twitter) account. The stream starts at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* The Southern Six (Kerry Morton & Silas Mason) vs. Colby Corino & Kyle Davis

* NWA TV Title Match: Max the Impaler (c) with “Father” James Mitchell vs. Carson Drake

* NWA World Tag Team Title Match: Knox & Murdoch (c) put the belts on the line!

* AJ Cazana vs. Tommy Rant of The SlimeBallz

* Mims with Blk Jeez vs. Soda Pop (Non-Title Bout)

* Submission Match: Jax Dane vs. The Masked Zyon