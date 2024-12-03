– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s X account at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Six Man By the Book Street Fight: NWA United States Tag Champs The Country Gentlemen with Joe Cazana vs. The SlimeBallz & a Mystery Partner

* The Immortals (Kratos & Odinson) vs. Daisy Kill & Talos

* Triple-Threat to Determine Women’s No. 1 Contender: Natalia Markova vs. “Hollyhood” Haley J vs. Kylie Paige