Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Street Fight, Triple Threat No. 1 Contenders Match

December 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr -12-3-2024 Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s X account at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Six Man By the Book Street Fight: NWA United States Tag Champs The Country Gentlemen with Joe Cazana vs. The SlimeBallz & a Mystery Partner
* The Immortals (Kratos & Odinson) vs. Daisy Kill & Talos
* Triple-Threat to Determine Women’s No. 1 Contender: Natalia Markova vs. “Hollyhood” Haley J vs. Kylie Paige

