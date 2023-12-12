Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Two Title Bouts Scheduled

– NWA presents a new episode of NWA Powerrr later tonight at 6:05 pm on NWA’s official YouTube channel. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino (c) vs. Joe Ocasio

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Immportals (c) vs. The Brothers of Funstruction

* Daisy Kill & Talos vs. The Heavenly Butterflies

* Triple Threat Match: Taylor Rising vs. Allie Recks vs. Airica Demia