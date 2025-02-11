wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Two Title Bouts Scheduled

February 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 2-11-25 Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later tonight on NWA’s X account at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* NWA Tag Team Championships Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox (c) vs. Talos & Daisy Kills
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: The It Girls (c) vs. Big Mama & Kylie Paige
* No Limits Match: Kerry Morton vs. Colby Corino

