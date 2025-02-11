wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Two Title Bouts Scheduled
February 11, 2025 | Posted by
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later tonight on NWA’s X account at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:
* NWA Tag Team Championships Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox (c) vs. Talos & Daisy Kills
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: The It Girls (c) vs. Big Mama & Kylie Paige
* No Limits Match: Kerry Morton vs. Colby Corino
Tonight
6.05
Stream history as it’s made!#NWAPowerrr exclusively on X @NWA
Get your 🎟️ to upcoming events at https://t.co/4hEyDD1xj1 pic.twitter.com/VvRvxyhChM
— Thomas Raymond Latimer (@Thomas_Latimer_) February 11, 2025