Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Two Title Bouts Scheduled

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts later tonight on NWA’s X account at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* NWA Tag Team Championships Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox (c) vs. Talos & Daisy Kills

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: The It Girls (c) vs. Big Mama & Kylie Paige

* No Limits Match: Kerry Morton vs. Colby Corino