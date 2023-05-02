wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Women’s Tag Team Title Match, EC3 vs. Carnage
– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the announced lineup:
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski (c) vs. The Hollywood Blondes
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. Carnage (with Aron Stevens)
* Non-Title: Kamille vs. Natalia Markova
* Cyon (with Austin Idol) vs. Chris Adonis
* Who will be Tyrus’ partner for the Crockett Cup tournament?
TUESDAY IS @NWA DAY!
It’s a HUGE Ep. of #NWAPowerrr — including Women’s World champ @Kamille_brick vs @RealNMarkova in non-title action! Debuting The Blondes (@Heatherisme & @Ray_lyn!!) get a shot at tag gold. So much more.
TODAY, 6:05pm EST. https://t.co/x7qUvGKASX pic.twitter.com/w2d5Nmz5Q5
— Pollo Del Mar – Instagram.com/PolloDelMarFans (@TheGlamazonPDM) May 2, 2023
