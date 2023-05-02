– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the announced lineup:

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski (c) vs. The Hollywood Blondes

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. Carnage (with Aron Stevens)

* Non-Title: Kamille vs. Natalia Markova

* Cyon (with Austin Idol) vs. Chris Adonis

* Who will be Tyrus’ partner for the Crockett Cup tournament?