Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Women’s Tag Team Title Match, EC3 vs. Carnage

May 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 5-02-2023 Image Credit: NWA

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the announced lineup:

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Missa Kate & Madi Wrenkowski (c) vs. The Hollywood Blondes
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. Carnage (with Aron Stevens)
* Non-Title: Kamille vs. Natalia Markova
* Cyon (with Austin Idol) vs. Chris Adonis
* Who will be Tyrus’ partner for the Crockett Cup tournament?

