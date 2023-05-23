wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: La Rebelion vs. Magnum Muscle Tag Team Title Match

May 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 5-23-2023 Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s YouTube channel. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s episode:

* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion (c) vs. Magnum Muscle
* Kerry Morton vs. Jeremiah Plunkett (Non-Title Match)
* Masterlock Challenge: Chris Adonis vs. Aaron Stevens
* Blake Troop vs. Talos
* More on the 2023 NWA Crockett Cup

