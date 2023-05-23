– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s YouTube channel. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s episode:

* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion (c) vs. Magnum Muscle

* Kerry Morton vs. Jeremiah Plunkett (Non-Title Match)

* Masterlock Challenge: Chris Adonis vs. Aaron Stevens

* Blake Troop vs. Talos

* More on the 2023 NWA Crockett Cup