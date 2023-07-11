wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: EC3 vs. Silas Mason for National Heavyweight Title

July 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr EC3 vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason Image Credit: NWA

– NWA Powerrr returns tonight with a new episode on NWA’s official YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason with Pollo Del Mar
* Ricky Morton with Kerry Morton vs. Koa Laxamana with Pretty Reckless
* La Rebellion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) with Vampiro vs. Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown)
Zyon with Austin Idol vs. Rolando Freeman
* Kamille, M95 (Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate) & Ruthie Jay vs. Natalia Markova & Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige, Kylie Paige & Roxy)

