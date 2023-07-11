wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: EC3 vs. Silas Mason for National Heavyweight Title
July 11, 2023 | Posted by
– NWA Powerrr returns tonight with a new episode on NWA’s official YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason with Pollo Del Mar
* Ricky Morton with Kerry Morton vs. Koa Laxamana with Pretty Reckless
* La Rebellion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) with Vampiro vs. Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown)
Zyon with Austin Idol vs. Rolando Freeman
* Kamille, M95 (Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate) & Ruthie Jay vs. Natalia Markova & Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige, Kylie Paige & Roxy)
Tuesday 6:05 Eastern ! @nwa
Hell of a line up !
Tune in !!!! pic.twitter.com/fWMmarFySF
— THE DANE EVENT (@TheJaxDane) July 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks Main Event Mafia Could Have Been As Big As NWO, Talks Sting As a Heel
- Kevin Nash On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He Genuinely Likes Vince
- Kalisto Recalls Vince McMahon Being Hands-On With Dumpster Match Against Braun Strowman
- Missy Beefcake Demands Hulk Hogan End ‘Beef’ With Brutus Beefcake