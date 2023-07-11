– NWA Powerrr returns tonight with a new episode on NWA’s official YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 (c) vs. “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason with Pollo Del Mar

* Ricky Morton with Kerry Morton vs. Koa Laxamana with Pretty Reckless

* La Rebellion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) with Vampiro vs. Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown)

Zyon with Austin Idol vs. Rolando Freeman

* Kamille, M95 (Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate) & Ruthie Jay vs. Natalia Markova & Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige, Kylie Paige & Roxy)