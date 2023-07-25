– NWA presents a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight on NWA’s official YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the lineup:

* Blake Troop with Chris Silvio, Esq. vs. Mims

* Jax Dane w/ Chris Silvio) vs. Carnage w/ Aaron Stevens

* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Schaff & Russ Jones

* Odinson & Jordan Clearwater vs. The Country Gentlemen (Anthony Andrews & AJ Cazana)

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton (c) w/ Ricky Morton vs. Matt Vine