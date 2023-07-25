wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Kerry Morton vs. Matt Vine, Jax Dane vs. Carnage

July 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 75 - 7-25-2023 Image Credit: Hiban Huerta, NWA

– NWA presents a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight on NWA’s official YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the lineup:

* Blake Troop with Chris Silvio, Esq. vs. Mims
* Jax Dane w/ Chris Silvio) vs. Carnage w/ Aaron Stevens
* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Schaff & Russ Jones
* Odinson & Jordan Clearwater vs. The Country Gentlemen (Anthony Andrews & AJ Cazana)
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton (c) w/ Ricky Morton vs. Matt Vine

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Powerrr, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading