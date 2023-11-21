wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Aron Stevens vs. CJ in a Turkey Gobbler Match
– NWA presents a special Thanksgiving Week episode of NWA Powerrr later tonight on NWA’s official YouTube channel. The show starts at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* Turkey Gobbler Match: Aron Stevens vs. CJ
* Kenzie Paige vs. Big Mama
What the heck is a Turkey Gobbler Match — & why am I so certain CJ is going to magically stuff Aron in it?!
We’ll find out tomorrow, on @NWA’s #Thanksgiving episode of #NWAPowerrr.
6:05pm EST at https://t.co/u5x6euMhKG pic.twitter.com/8JRsjizhvY
— Pollo Del Mar – Instagram.com/PolloDelMarFans (@TheGlamazonPDM) November 21, 2023
Be sure to check out @nwa Powerrr tomorrow night at 6:05 pm! I’ve heard it’s going to be a BIG night 😏! Let’s take the ride @kyliealexxa! @nwfwrestling #nwfhomegrown pic.twitter.com/rtNimpS70Q
— Big Mama (@BigBadMama06) November 20, 2023
Tonight the Spectacular's 1.0 debut!!! I have no doubt it will be the sexiest, and most unforgettable debut in the history of the @nwa 🙌
You will be so thankful, that you were able to witness it! 🙏
Check it out, 6:05 pm on @YouTube 📺 #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/8u2vs10KXs
— Rolando Perez “Freeman” 😈 (@Rolando_Pro98) November 21, 2023