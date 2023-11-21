wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Aron Stevens vs. CJ in a Turkey Gobbler Match

November 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 11-21-2023 Image Credit: NWA

– NWA presents a special Thanksgiving Week episode of NWA Powerrr later tonight on NWA’s official YouTube channel. The show starts at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Turkey Gobbler Match: Aron Stevens vs. CJ
* Kenzie Paige vs. Big Mama

