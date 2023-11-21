– NWA presents a special Thanksgiving Week episode of NWA Powerrr later tonight on NWA’s official YouTube channel. The show starts at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Turkey Gobbler Match: Aron Stevens vs. CJ

* Kenzie Paige vs. Big Mama

What the heck is a Turkey Gobbler Match — & why am I so certain CJ is going to magically stuff Aron in it?! We’ll find out tomorrow, on @NWA’s #Thanksgiving episode of #NWAPowerrr. 6:05pm EST at https://t.co/u5x6euMhKG pic.twitter.com/8JRsjizhvY — Pollo Del Mar – Instagram.com/PolloDelMarFans (@TheGlamazonPDM) November 21, 2023

Be sure to check out @nwa Powerrr tomorrow night at 6:05 pm! I’ve heard it’s going to be a BIG night 😏! Let’s take the ride @kyliealexxa! @nwfwrestling #nwfhomegrown pic.twitter.com/rtNimpS70Q — Big Mama (@BigBadMama06) November 20, 2023